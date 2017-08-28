

CTV Kitchener





Bill Hamilton and his friend Pat loaded up their pickup truck and left Guelph on Monday evening to make the drive to Houston, Texas.

The two friends say they plan on rescuing a family member stranded by hurricane Harvey.

Hamilton says Pat’s sister, originally from Toronto, is currently living in Texas and is trapped in her home. He says the first floor of the two-storey home is flooded with water.

Before heading for the border, the pair made a stop at Aberfoyle Snowmobiles in order to pick up an extreme terrain vehicle they had purchased.

They hope the vehicle will help them navigate the high waters and rough terrain.

Hamilton says the drive will take about 21 hours and they plan on driving through the night in order to get to Texas as quickly as possible.

Pat’s sister tells them some of her neighbours are stranded as well and the two friends hope to rescue them too.