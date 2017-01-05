

Jennifer Wagner, CTV Kitchener





A man was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car on Thursday evening.

The crash happened at Ottawa Street and River Road in Kitchener around 5:30 p.m.

The man was airlifted to hospital where police say he is in critical condition.

Another crash occurred during rush hour, this one in the southbound lanes of the Conestoga Parkway in Waterloo.

One lane was shut down for a short time.

There is no word on whether anyone was hurt.