Two crashes during rush hour in the region, one man airlifted to hospital
Police investigate after a man was hit by a car at Ottawa Street and River Road in Kitchener on Thursday January 5, 2017.
Jennifer Wagner, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 5, 2017 10:31PM EST
A man was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car on Thursday evening.
The crash happened at Ottawa Street and River Road in Kitchener around 5:30 p.m.
The man was airlifted to hospital where police say he is in critical condition.
Another crash occurred during rush hour, this one in the southbound lanes of the Conestoga Parkway in Waterloo.
One lane was shut down for a short time.
There is no word on whether anyone was hurt.
