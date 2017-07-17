Featured
Two children hit by a car in Wellesley
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 17, 2017 6:17AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 17, 2017 6:59AM EDT
Two children were taken to hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a car on David Street on Sunday.
Police say the 3-year-old and 6-year-old were walking with an adult shortly after 6 p.m. when the car struck them.
The male driver of the car has been charged with causing bodily harm and dangerous driving.
Waterloo Regional Police are continuing the investigation today.
