A man and woman have been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of a 3-year-old boy.

On March 6, OPP were called to a home on Six Nations in response to a medical complaint.

That’s where they found the toddler, now identified as Torrence VanEvery, without vital signs.

The boy was taken to a Brantford hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Madeline Lee Froman, 25, and John Paul Smoke Jr., 27, were arrested Thursday and charged with manslaughter as well as drug and gun offences.

Police say their home was also the scene of a suspicious fire on Tuesday.

In a statement to CTV Kitchener, Six Nations Fire Department confirmed: “These are the two people who were unaccounted [for] and who police wanted to speak to about the fire.”

Both Froman and Smoke appeared in a Brantford court Friday for a bail hearing.