

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Two people are facing charges as police investigate a fight at a downtown Kitchener bar that left four people with stab wounds.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the fight broke out around midnight Wednesday morning as all its participants were leaving Frankie’s Pub on King Street.

One of the people involved, said by police to be a 36-year-old man, alleged pulled out a knife during the fight.

A 21-year-old man and a 36-year-old man were taken into custody in connection with the attack.

Both are facing charges of assault causing bodily harm.

All four of the people who were stabbed were released from hospital later in the morning.

With reporting by Allison Tanner