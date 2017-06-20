

A company has been fined $60,000 for a breach of health and safety regulations which led to a worker falling from a weigh scale and being hit with a piece of equipment.

The worker was injured in the July 2015 incident at the Tillsonburg manufacturing facility of Siemens Wind Power, formerly known as Siemens Canada.

According to Ontario’s ministry of Labour, the worker lost their balance while trying to unhook a turbine blade from a loader that had helped lift it onto the scale.

After seeing the worker fall, the operator of the loader got out of the machine to try to help. Because the loader was still in gear, it rolled forward and hit the worker.

In Woodstock court last week, Siemens Wind Power pleaded guilty to breaching the Occupational Health and Safety Act by not giving the worker a platform or other surface to stand on while unhooking the blade.