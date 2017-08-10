Featured
Truck used to steal ATM from bank branch
Surveillance footage shows two people removing an ATM from the RBC branch in Scotland.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 10, 2017 4:18PM EDT
An ATM was yanked out of a bank branch in Brant County, police say.
It happened early Saturday morning at the RBC branch in Scotland, about 20 kilometres southwest of Brantford.
According to Brant County OPP, a pickup truck was used to pull the ATM out of the wall, causing significant damage in the process.
The truck was last seen speeding away eastbound on Oakland Road.