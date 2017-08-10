

CTV Kitchener





An ATM was yanked out of a bank branch in Brant County, police say.

It happened early Saturday morning at the RBC branch in Scotland, about 20 kilometres southwest of Brantford.

According to Brant County OPP, a pickup truck was used to pull the ATM out of the wall, causing significant damage in the process.

The truck was last seen speeding away eastbound on Oakland Road.