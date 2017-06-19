

CTV Kitchener





Huron Road was closed west of Kitchener Monday afternoon due to a single-vehicle crash.

Emergency crews were called to the stretch of Huron near Queen Street in Wilmot Township, just north of New Dundee, over the noon hour.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, a truck left the roadway and rolled over, taking down a hydro pole and causing a fuel leak.

Further details were not immediately available.

Huron remained closed between Queen and Mannheim Road as of 2:15 p.m. Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro was reporting an outage affecting 23 properties, with an estimated restoration time of 7 p.m.