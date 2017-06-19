Featured
Truck rollover leaves hydro pole down, road closed
A gravel truck rollover closed a section of Huron Road in Wilmot Township on Monday, June 19, 2017. (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
Published Monday, June 19, 2017 2:26PM EDT
Huron Road was closed west of Kitchener Monday afternoon due to a single-vehicle crash.
Emergency crews were called to the stretch of Huron near Queen Street in Wilmot Township, just north of New Dundee, over the noon hour.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, a truck left the roadway and rolled over, taking down a hydro pole and causing a fuel leak.
Further details were not immediately available.
Huron remained closed between Queen and Mannheim Road as of 2:15 p.m. Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro was reporting an outage affecting 23 properties, with an estimated restoration time of 7 p.m.
