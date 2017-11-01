

CTV Kitchener





A man has been arrested on allegations that he forged inspection stickers and safety standard certificates for commercial vehicles.

Waterloo Regional Police say the 39-year-old man was arrested Monday, as part of an investigation into a commercial vehicle repair shop.

Police did not say where in Waterloo Region the repair shop is located.

The man is charged with seven counts apiece of theft, possession of stolen property and uttering forged documents.

Police say they are still investigating, along with Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation and the repair shop in question.