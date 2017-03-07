Featured
Truck driver credited with helping avoid serious crash
OPP say transport driver risked his own safety to avoid hitting car on Highway 401 at Ingersoll, Ont., on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 11:53AM EST
Police say a transport truck driver made a split-second decision to avert a potentially serious collision on Highway 401 Tuesday morning by putting his own safety at risk.
Around 6:40 a.m., the driver was heading eastbound on the 401 near Culloden Road in Ingersoll.
According to the OPP, a car spun out of control, hit the median and ended up in the path of the truck.
Rather than continue on and hit the car, the driver steered his truck onto the shoulder. He ended up in the ditch.
Both the truck driver and the car driver received minor injuries.
With files from CTV London
