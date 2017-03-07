

CTV Kitchener





Police say a transport truck driver made a split-second decision to avert a potentially serious collision on Highway 401 Tuesday morning by putting his own safety at risk.

Around 6:40 a.m., the driver was heading eastbound on the 401 near Culloden Road in Ingersoll.

According to the OPP, a car spun out of control, hit the median and ended up in the path of the truck.

Rather than continue on and hit the car, the driver steered his truck onto the shoulder. He ended up in the ditch.

Both the truck driver and the car driver received minor injuries.

With files from CTV London