A stretch of Highway 401 in Cambridge was shut down in both directions after a truck burst into flames on Thursday evening.

Police said the single-vehicle collision happened just before 8 p.m. on the 401 at Townline Road.

The truck hit the centre median and then caught fire, forcing the closure of the 401 between Highway 6 and Hespeler Road.

The highway partially reopened around 11 p.m. with all lanes finally reopening just after 3 a.m. Friday.

Police said the driver of the transport truck has been charged with careless driving.