Featured
Truck driver charged with careless driving following 401 closure
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, November 17, 2017 7:46AM EST
A stretch of Highway 401 in Cambridge was shut down in both directions after a truck burst into flames on Thursday evening.
Police said the single-vehicle collision happened just before 8 p.m. on the 401 at Townline Road.
The truck hit the centre median and then caught fire, forcing the closure of the 401 between Highway 6 and Hespeler Road.
The highway partially reopened around 11 p.m. with all lanes finally reopening just after 3 a.m. Friday.
Police said the driver of the transport truck has been charged with careless driving.