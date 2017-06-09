

CTV Kitchener





A 63-year-old Waterloo man is facing a careless driving charge in connection with a crash which left a cyclist with serious injuries.

The collision brought emergency crews to the intersection of Dietz Avenue and Dawson Street, near Erb Street and Westmount Road, around 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, a pickup truck was making a left turn onto Dawson when it hit the cyclist, who was eastbound on Dawson.

The 38-year-old cyclist, a Waterloo resident, was knocked to the ground. He was taken to hospital. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.