Featured
Truck driver charged after cyclist seriously hurt
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is shown in Cambridge on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 9, 2017 1:22PM EDT
A 63-year-old Waterloo man is facing a careless driving charge in connection with a crash which left a cyclist with serious injuries.
The collision brought emergency crews to the intersection of Dietz Avenue and Dawson Street, near Erb Street and Westmount Road, around 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, a pickup truck was making a left turn onto Dawson when it hit the cyclist, who was eastbound on Dawson.
The 38-year-old cyclist, a Waterloo resident, was knocked to the ground. He was taken to hospital. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Manulife Classic, Day 2: Brooke Henderson makes her move
- Truck driver charged after cyclist seriously hurt
- LCBO workers able to strike June 26; contract talks ongoing
- Statues of William Lyon Mackenzie King, Lester Pearson coming to Baden
- Guelph ties for lowest unemployment rate in Canada as national economy adds jobs