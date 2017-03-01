

CTV Kitchener





Two people stopped a man with a machete from hitting another person with it, Waterloo Regional Police say.

The altercation brought police officers to a parking lot on Highland Road West around 9:30 p.m.

Police say it began on nearby Overlea Drive, where a trespasser was chased away by a homeowner.

Both of them ended up the parking lot, where the man allegedly tried to hit a third person with a machete, only to be stopped by the homeowner and a fourth person.

A 26-year-old man was placed under arrest on charges including trespassing, assault with a weapon, mischief, possession of stolen property and other offences.

Police say one person reported minor injuries as a result of this incident.