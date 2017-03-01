Featured
Trespasser with machete chased down by homeowner
Waterloo Regional Police investigate an incident involving a machete on Highland Road West in Kitchener on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017 2:26PM EST
Two people stopped a man with a machete from hitting another person with it, Waterloo Regional Police say.
The altercation brought police officers to a parking lot on Highland Road West around 9:30 p.m.
Police say it began on nearby Overlea Drive, where a trespasser was chased away by a homeowner.
Both of them ended up the parking lot, where the man allegedly tried to hit a third person with a machete, only to be stopped by the homeowner and a fourth person.
A 26-year-old man was placed under arrest on charges including trespassing, assault with a weapon, mischief, possession of stolen property and other offences.
Police say one person reported minor injuries as a result of this incident.
