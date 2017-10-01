Featured
Transport truck sideswipes police vehicle on the 401
An OPP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, October 1, 2017 12:06PM EDT
An OPP officer was injured Saturday after a transport truck sideswiped his vehicle on Highway 401 near London.
The officer pulled over another vehicle near Highbury Road and Veteran’s Memorial Highway around 4 p.m.
During the traffic stop, an eastbound transport truck sideswiped the OPP vehicle causing significant damage on the driver’s side.
Police say the officer, who was inside the vehicle at the time, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the transport truck did pull over after the collision.