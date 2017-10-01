

CTV Kitchener





An OPP officer was injured Saturday after a transport truck sideswiped his vehicle on Highway 401 near London.

The officer pulled over another vehicle near Highbury Road and Veteran’s Memorial Highway around 4 p.m.

During the traffic stop, an eastbound transport truck sideswiped the OPP vehicle causing significant damage on the driver’s side.

Police say the officer, who was inside the vehicle at the time, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the transport truck did pull over after the collision.