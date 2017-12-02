A transport truck carrying 36,000 pounds of coal rolled over, spilling its load across the roadway and into the ditch on Saturday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the single-vehicle collision on Highway 6 near Greens Road around 8:12 a.m.

A 36-year-old man from Stoney Creek was travelling down the highway when his truck rolled over as it was turning at a curve in the road.

Diesel fuel spilt onto the roadway and into a nearby ditch. The Ministry of Environment was notified.

Police said the driver did not suffer any injuries. Speed is being considered a factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.



Highway 6 was closed for several hours.