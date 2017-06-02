Featured
Transport truck, car collide near Ayr
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 2, 2017 8:37AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 2, 2017 8:42AM EDT
Police were on scene of a serious crash near Ayr involving a transport truck and car, Thursday night.
The collision occurred around 10 p.m. on Trussler Road and Oxford Road 8.
Police said the driver walked away and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
It is not yet known what caused the crash and police said there is no word on any charges at this time.
