

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man is facing charges after allegedly driving his truck at a police officer who was trying to stop him.

The charges relate to an incident that happened Thursday afternoon, at Wellington Street and Shirley Avenue in Kitchener.

The afternoon rush is normally a busy one at that intersection.

Michael Elsey, who operates a hot dog cart in the area, says traffic is typically “bumper to bumper” there from about 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“People are waiting a very long time,” he says.

“You can see the drivers getting angry, sitting in their seats, waiting for the traffic to go through.”

Because of construction work in the area and a Conestoga College graduation ceremony happening nearby, police were on hand Thursday to direct traffic through the intersection.

Around 4:30 p.m., a transport truck pulled up to the intersection.

“(The officer) signaled to that transport truck to stop, however … the vehicle continued toward him,” said Waterloo Regional Police Sgt. Stu Church.

“The officer had to move quickly out of the way to avoid being in contact with that motor vehicle.”

Jennifer Laurette, who works in the area, says she was two vehicles behind the transport truck.

““The officer was demanding that the truck driver get down from the cab right now … and the truck driver (refused) about three times,” she said.

Once the driver did get out, Laurette, said, he and the officer exchanged “very serious words” which were followed by a “physical confrontation.”

A 61-year-old Kitchener man is facing charges of dangerous driving and assaulting police.

With reporting by Max Wark