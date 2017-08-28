

CTV Kitchener





A rural road near Mitchell is expected to remain closed for several days due to a train derailment caused by a collision.

The train and a tractor-trailer collided shortly before 9 a.m. Monday on Perth Road 155, south of Highway 8.

Perth County OPP say the southbound tractor-trailer failed to stop at the rail crossing, then hit the westbound train.

The crash caused two of the train’s eight cars to derail. Some of the cars were carrying grain, while others were empty.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

According to police, Road 155 will remain closed between Highway 8 and Line 32 “for a few days” so the train can be removed and the rail line can be repaired.