One man is dead following a collision between a train and a pickup truck in Oxford County.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. on the 13th Line in Zorra Township, just west of the community of Thamesford.

Oxford County OPP say the driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been made public. No other injuries were reported.

The 13th and 15th lines were closed in the area for several hours because the train was unable to move. They reopened by mid-afternoon.