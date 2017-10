CTV Kitchener





One man is dead following a collision between a train and a car in Oxford County.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. on the 13th Line in Zorra Township, just west of the community of Thamesford.

As of late Thursday morning, the 13th Line was closed between Dundas Street and Road 74. The 15th Line was also closed in the area, due to the train being immobilized.

More details to come.