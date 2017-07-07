Featured
Trailer spills contents along Highway 7/8 after driver loses control
Eastbound lanes of Highway 7/8 were closed in Kitchener's west end after a tractor spilled its load on the highway.
Published Friday, July 7, 2017 3:45PM EDT
A single-vehicle crash closed eastbound lanes of Highway 7/8 in Kitchener’s west end Friday afternoon.
According to the OPP, the driver lost control of their pickup truck, which was towing a trailer, while on the highway between Trussler and Fischer-Hallman roads around 2 p.m.
The trailer overturned, causing its contents to spill out onto the highway and into the ditch.
All eastbound lanes of the highway were closed until about 3:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
