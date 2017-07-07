

CTV Kitchener





A single-vehicle crash closed eastbound lanes of Highway 7/8 in Kitchener’s west end Friday afternoon.

According to the OPP, the driver lost control of their pickup truck, which was towing a trailer, while on the highway between Trussler and Fischer-Hallman roads around 2 p.m.

The trailer overturned, causing its contents to spill out onto the highway and into the ditch.

All eastbound lanes of the highway were closed until about 3:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.