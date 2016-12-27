

CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating an unusual theft in Woodstock.

A 53-foot refrigerated trailer was parked at a truck stop on Mill Street on Saturday.

But when the driver returned on Monday, the trailer was gone.

Police say 2,400 boxes of pork tenderloin were inside, worth approximately $105,000.

The trailer is described as:

White

G6 Logistics logo on the side

Identification plate -- G6R007

License plate -- M67 10J

Anyone with information is asked to call Woodstock Police at (519) 537-2323 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).