Published Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Last Updated Tuesday, December 27, 2016 12:25PM EST
Police are investigating an unusual theft in Woodstock.
A 53-foot refrigerated trailer was parked at a truck stop on Mill Street on Saturday.
But when the driver returned on Monday, the trailer was gone.
Police say 2,400 boxes of pork tenderloin were inside, worth approximately $105,000.
The trailer is described as:
- White
- G6 Logistics logo on the side
- Identification plate -- G6R007
- License plate -- M67 10J
Anyone with information is asked to call Woodstock Police at (519) 537-2323 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
