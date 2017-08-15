

CTV Kitchener





A 43-year-old man was killed Tuesday when his tractor slid down an embankment and rolled over.

Police officers, firefighters, paramedics and an air ambulance were called to a farm on Windham Road 5 near Teeterville, about 30 kilometres southwest of Brantford, around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found that a 43-year-old man had been trapped in the tractor.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Norfolk County OPP and the Ministry of Labour are investigating.