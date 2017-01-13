Featured
Tractor driver charged over serious collision with car
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 10:55AM EST
One driver has been charged in connection with a collision which left a Cambridge woman in hospital.
The 59-year-old woman was seriously hurt Monday morning when hr car collided with a tractor on Line 86 west of Listowel.
Her passenger suffered minor injuries, as did the driver of the tractor.
The tractor driver, a 60-year-old man from North Perth, is now charged with careless driving.
