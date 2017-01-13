

One driver has been charged in connection with a collision which left a Cambridge woman in hospital.

The 59-year-old woman was seriously hurt Monday morning when hr car collided with a tractor on Line 86 west of Listowel.

Her passenger suffered minor injuries, as did the driver of the tractor.

The tractor driver, a 60-year-old man from North Perth, is now charged with careless driving.