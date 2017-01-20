

CTV Kitchener





The town of Ingersoll has been slapped with an $80,000 fine after pleading guilty to violating the Ontario Water Resources Act.

The town failed to comply with the terms contained in a ministry issued permit.

In the spring of 2014, sediment was discharged into a storm sewer that flows into Whiting Creek, and town officials failed to notify the ministry.

The province was not made aware of the violation until a member of the public complained to the ministry.

The town was issued the fine on Thursday and was given 180 days to pay it.