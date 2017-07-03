

The Canadian Press





A service dog named Princess has been reunited with her owner after being taken and missing for almost 20 hours in Toronto.

Police say the dog was found three kilometres from where she was last seen around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Ashley-Victoria Martineau, 28, left her teacup chihuahua tied to a railing in front of a McDonald's when she stopped in to the fast-food chain.

Martineau said she thought she would be in and out quickly, and that she's had trouble trying to bring her dog into restaurants in the past.

When she came back outside after about ten minutes, her dog was gone.

Police say residents found Princess after the dog wandered onto their patio and then called an animal shelter, which then realized it was the missing chihuahua and arranged with police to have Martineau pick it up.

Princess is a registered service animal, Martineau said, which she adopted five years ago when she found it on the street in the city's east end.

"One day I was in tears and she came up to me, cuddled, sat on my lap, and gave me kisses," says Martineau, who relies on Princess to cope with her post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. "There's so many ways (she helps) that it's not easy to explain."