This month, Waterloo Region has seen two confirmed cases of mumps.

Public health officials say both cases are now past the infectious stage, and both are “directly related to exposure in Toronto.”

A mumps outbreak linked to bars in Toronto’s west end has been blamed for 17 cases of the disease.

Mumps is a highly contagious virus which typically spreads through saliva.

Health officials say anyone experiencing swelling of the salivary glands, headaches, fevers or other symptoms of mumps should seek medical advice.