

CTV Kitchener





Environment Canada received reports of a tornado near Hawkesville Friday night.

A warning was issued for Waterloo Region and Guelph just after 7:30 p.m.

Meteorologists had been tracking a severe thunderstorm which they said could have produced a tornado.

Mark Benest says he spotted what appeared to be a funnel cloud near Ament Line. “I saw debris come up from the ground when it touched down. The very next thing I did was get out of the way.”

Environment Canada says several clusters of severe storms moved through the area, bringing with it heavy rain, hail, and strong winds.

Debis was scattered across a field on Ament Line, a hydro pole was split in two, and a barn had some minor damage.

Officials say no one was hurt.

In Elmira, residents took cover in their basements as emergency sirens rang through the streets.

“We’ve had [tornadoes],” says Julie Martin. “But this one was really intense.”

Several events scheduled in Waterloo Region were cancelled due to the storms including Kitchener Bluesfest and Ribfest in Cambridge.

Storm warnings for Waterloo Region and surrounding areas were cancelled just after 10:30 p.m.

-- With reporting by Daryl Morris