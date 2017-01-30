

CTV Kitchener





Police are looking for suspects in connection to the break-in of a Kitchener high school early Monday morning.

Waterloo Regional Police said the incident occurred at Eastwood Collegiate Institute.

WRPS said the unknown suspects broke in to the school through the cafeteria and made their way to the ATM located on the main floor.

The suspects attempted to cut into the ATM with a torch, however, police said they were unsuccessful.

Police did not provide any details regarding the suspects’ appearances or how many people they are looking for.

Officers remained at the scene for several hours Monday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 519-653-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.