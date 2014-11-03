Featured
Today's school bus cancellations and delays
Fog blocks the MTO camera view at E.C. Row near Howard Avenue in Windsor, Ont, on Monday, March 14, 2016. (Coutesy of the MTO)
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, November 3, 2014 1:20PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 22, 2017 6:48AM EST
The following is a list of cancellations and delays for Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Many school buses have been cancelled in the Bluewater District due to dense fog. Click here for a list.
A number of school bus routes have been delayed in the Huron-Perth area. Some rural buses are cancelled in the Listowel area.
All buses are running as scheduled in Lambton-Kent, Elgin, Middlesex and Oxford.
Most of southwestern Ontario is under a fog advisory issued by Environment Canada. The fog is expected to clear by noon Wednesday.
Want to stay ahead of the storm? Check out our weather page for your latest local forecast.
Storm Watch is sponsored by Fowler Tire.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.