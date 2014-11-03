

The following is a list of cancellations and delays for Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Many school buses have been cancelled in the Bluewater District due to dense fog. Click here for a list.

A number of school bus routes have been delayed in the Huron-Perth area. Some rural buses are cancelled in the Listowel area.

All buses are running as scheduled in Lambton-Kent, Elgin, Middlesex and Oxford.

Most of southwestern Ontario is under a fog advisory issued by Environment Canada. The fog is expected to clear by noon Wednesday.

