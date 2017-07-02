

CTV Kitchener





When the weather warms up people can’t wait to get out onto the water with their boat.

But if they don’t take proper precautions, they could be putting their lives at risk.

That’s the message from provincial police.

“The OPP wants boaters to know that they’ll be out on the water,” says Constable Henry Heidinga. “Making sure anyone who’s out on the water this summer is following the rules.”

Officers are checking boats to make sure they have the proper safety gear, including lifejackets, a flashlight and whistle. Boaters also need a valid operating card.

Failure to have any of them could result in a $240 ticket, plus an additional $100 for every person on board not wearing a lifejacket.

Swimmers are also being reminded to stay safe.

“Just make sure that someone is always in active supervision,” says Cathy Colby of the Red Cross. “Designate an adult to watch all the swimmers regardless of age and make sure you’re always swimming with a buddy.”

A 19-year-old Toronto man died on Saturday after swimming in Lake Simcoe. OPP say he was with a group of men at Sibbald Point. One of the men went out into the deep water and that’s when he began to panic. One of his friends tried to help him. Both men slipped under the water and needed rescuing. One of them was revived, the other was taken to a nearly hospital where he was pronounced dead.