Tim Hortons’ surveillance video helps police make arrest in string of break and enters
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 11:22AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 17, 2017 11:25AM EST
A 43-year-old Kitchener woman has been arrested in relation to a series of commercial and residential break and enters that occurred earlier this year.
Waterloo Regional Police said a woman was captured on surveillance video inside the employee area of a Kitchener Tim Hortons. She was observed taking property belonging to an employee.
Police said other surveillance video showed a woman entering unlocked units in a Kitchener apartment building on Jan. 24.
Investigators were able to identify a suspect in connection to these incidents and obtained a search warrant to a residence on Victoria Street South where some of the stolen property was recovered.
The woman has been charged with a string of offences including, using a stolen credit card, possession of stolen property and break and enter.
