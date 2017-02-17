

CTV Kitchener





A 43-year-old Kitchener woman has been arrested in relation to a series of commercial and residential break and enters that occurred earlier this year.

Waterloo Regional Police said a woman was captured on surveillance video inside the employee area of a Kitchener Tim Hortons. She was observed taking property belonging to an employee.

Police said other surveillance video showed a woman entering unlocked units in a Kitchener apartment building on Jan. 24.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect in connection to these incidents and obtained a search warrant to a residence on Victoria Street South where some of the stolen property was recovered.

The woman has been charged with a string of offences including, using a stolen credit card, possession of stolen property and break and enter.