

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





Woodstock police are investigating after fake $100 bills were passed off in the city.

Police say on Thursday, March 16, 2017, a man went into the Rexall Pharmacy on Springbank Avenue and used a counterfeit $100 Canadian bill. Less than a half hour later, the same man used another fake $100 at the Staples store on Norwich Avenue.

Later the same evening, a third bill was used at the Long and McQuade music store on Finkle Street in the downtown area.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’3’’ tall, mid-forties with salt-and-pepper hair.

The counterfeit bill is dated 1975 with a serial number of JB4836433