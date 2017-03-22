Featured
Three Woodstock companies get hit by counterfeit cash
Woodstock police looking for suspect in three instances of fake bills being passed at local businesses. Image courtesy Woodstock Police
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017 8:56AM EDT
Woodstock police are investigating after fake $100 bills were passed off in the city.
Police say on Thursday, March 16, 2017, a man went into the Rexall Pharmacy on Springbank Avenue and used a counterfeit $100 Canadian bill. Less than a half hour later, the same man used another fake $100 at the Staples store on Norwich Avenue.
Later the same evening, a third bill was used at the Long and McQuade music store on Finkle Street in the downtown area.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’3’’ tall, mid-forties with salt-and-pepper hair.
The counterfeit bill is dated 1975 with a serial number of JB4836433
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.