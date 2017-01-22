

CTV Kitchener





It was slow-going near the St. Jacobs roundabout Sunday night after a three-vehicle crash.

A pick-up truck, a minivan and a car collided on Arthur Street around 4:30 p.m.

They blocked traffic in both directions so passing vehicles had to drive onto the shoulder to get around the crash scene.

There was damage to both the truck and the mini-van.

No one was hurt.