Three vehicles collide near St. Jacobs roundabout
A pick-up truck, minivan and car were involved in crash in St. Jacobs Sunday night. (Jan. 21, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, January 22, 2017 8:05PM EST
It was slow-going near the St. Jacobs roundabout Sunday night after a three-vehicle crash.
A pick-up truck, a minivan and a car collided on Arthur Street around 4:30 p.m.
They blocked traffic in both directions so passing vehicles had to drive onto the shoulder to get around the crash scene.
There was damage to both the truck and the mini-van.
No one was hurt.
