

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





Three people are dead and four others have serious injuries after a head on collision between two vehicles on Hwy. 6 in the Northern Bruce Peninsula.

The crash happened August 26, 2017 around 8:00 p.m. on Hwy. 6 between Lindsay Road 30 and Miller Lake Road.

Bruce Peninsula OPP along with Northern Bruce fire department and Bruce County EMS responded.

Hwy. 6 was closed for several hours but is now open to traffic.

Police continue to investigate into the cause of the collision. No further information will be released until next of kin is notified.