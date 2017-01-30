Featured
Three fire departments respond to a smoky blaze in St. Jacobs
Multiple fire departments respond to a fire on Three Bridges Road in St. Jacobs on January 30, 2017.
Published Monday, January 30, 2017 9:20PM EST
Fire crews were called to a property on Three Bridges Road in St. Jacobs on Monday afternoon.
Crews from three fire departments were called to the scene at around 3:30 p.m.
Officials say a sauna was being used when the owner noticed smoke and called 911.
No one was injured in the blaze.
