Three cars involved in Bleams Road crash
No injuries after a three car crash in Kitchener. (Jan. 21, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, January 21, 2017 1:03PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 21, 2017 1:10PM EST
Clean-up crews were called to Bleams Road in Kitchener after a crash Saturday morning.
Waterloo Regional Police say two cars were involved in the initial collision and a third was hit by debris.
One car had significant damage to the driver’s side. The left front wheel was ripped clean off.
No one was seriously hurt but one person was taken to hospital as a precaution.
One lane on Bleams Road between Century Hill Drive and Strasburg Road was closed while crews cleared the scene.
It’s not clear whether fog was a factor in the crash.
