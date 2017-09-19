

CTV Kitchener





Two men are facing charges after allegedly stealing 10 memorial plaques from a cemetery and trying to sell them as scrap metal.

Brantford police say the plaques were stolen last week from the Oakhill Cemetery.

After that, they say, two men showed up at a business that pays for scrap metal, looking to sell 10 memorial plaques.

Police were eventually called, and the men left the area.

A few hours later, a 28-year-old Brantford man was arrested on Dalhousie Street in the city’s downtown.

A few days after that, a 30-year-old Brantford man was arrested near Wellington Street and Park Avenue.

Both men are charged with 10 counts apiece of theft and possession of stolen property.