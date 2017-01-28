

CTV Kitchener





Brant County OPP are investigating an early-morning burglary in Brantford in which thieves managed to make off with an ATM.

Police say they were called to the Esso station at 693 Colborne St. West in the County of Brant at around 4:00 a.m.

They arrived to find a glass door smashed and the ATM missing. There was also extensive damage to the building.

Police did not say how much money may have been inside the ATM.

Brant County OPP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying any suspicious people or vehicles that may have been involved.