A plume of thick, black smoke could be seen billowing out of a Kitchener forest on Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials arrived on scene in the area of Courtland Avenue and Block Line Road around 5 p.m.

They said they were called for the report of a fire and upon arrival, officials confirmed a temporary structure was on fire in the woods.

“This is a structure made by someone who was looking for a shelter, homeless probably. We never encountered any individuals down there so we don’t know who was living here, but they had vacated by the time we got here,” said Terry Gitzel, Kitchener fire platoon chief.

People in the area describe seeing thick black smoke billowing over the tracks. Two teens were at Greenfield Park, roughly 2 kilometres away. They said they could see the plume of smoke from there and rushed over to see what was happening.

“There are indicators of someone living here – a mattress a stove, that kind of thing, but we don’t know what started the fire at this time,” said Gitzel.

Fire officials said the location of the fire caused a bit of a problem in putting it out, however, officials were able to get down using the tracks.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no reports of any injuries.