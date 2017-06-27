Featured
The Beer Store testing home delivery service, mum on potential expansion
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 27, 2017 10:32AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 27, 2017 12:37PM EDT
The Beer Store is now offering home delivery in two Ontario communities.
Customers in Ottawa and the Toronto suburb of Scarborough can now place an order online and have their purchases delivered within two hours.
Those placing the online orders will be subject to age verification requirements.
The Beer Store describes the limited roll-out as a pilot project, but offered no immediate details about potential expansion.
It says home delivery is part of its promise to modernize service.
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario began offering home delivery across Ontario last year.
