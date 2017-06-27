

The Canadian Press





The Beer Store is now offering home delivery in two Ontario communities.

Customers in Ottawa and the Toronto suburb of Scarborough can now place an order online and have their purchases delivered within two hours.

Those placing the online orders will be subject to age verification requirements.

The Beer Store describes the limited roll-out as a pilot project, but offered no immediate details about potential expansion.

It says home delivery is part of its promise to modernize service.

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario began offering home delivery across Ontario last year.