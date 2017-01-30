

Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener





Local Muslim leaders face the unsettling task of keeping their members calm following a mass shooting that left six people dead and 19 injured at a Quebec City mosque.

“This is not something we expect in a sacred space,” said Rania Lawendy, a spokesperson for the Waterloo chapter of the Muslim Association of Canada.

“It’s mind-blowing for me that people are going to pray and, you know, they didn’t go home.”

Lawendy received multiple phone calls on Monday morning following the attack.

“They are very scared for their children’s safety. They are very scared for the community,” she said.

“We pray five times a day - people are in the mosque all the time.”

Lawendy personally knows individuals that were in the mosque at the time of the shooting. She desperately tried to reach her friends to see if they were safe.

“You can imagine I could barely speak with her because she was in complete shock,” said Lawendy after finally getting through to her friend. “The aftermath is just horrific.”

“There is definitely some fear amongst parents and the community, but at the same time I have faith in our community, obviously the Canadian community, that this is not the norm,” she added.

She went on to say that law enforcement is doing their due diligence to ensure the safety of the Muslim community and its members. Lawendy said Bryan Larkin, Waterloo Region’s chief of police, phoned her Monday morning, ensuring that officers would look into the safety of the community.

She said police are ensuring that cruisers would be at various mosques and schools.

“We are seeing an outpouring in the community also, so it’s nice to see that,” said Lawendy.

“It’s been great we have received so many calls of support from the community, so many messages,” added Mohamed Bendame, who is also part of the Waterloo chapter of the Muslim Association of Canada.

Lawendy is encouraging fellow Canadians to get to know Muslims by visiting mosques and Muslim centres.

“You know, I’m just like everyone else,” she said with a smile.

Vigils have been set up around the region to show support for the Muslim community following the deadly attack.

In Guelph, a large crowd was expected to attend a vigil scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Muslim Society of Guelph located at 286 Water St.

The Mayor of Stratford, Dan Mathieson, tweeted of a vigil to be held at city hall at 7:30 p.m. Monday.



Our Muslim friends & neighbors need our support 7:30 pm tonight @ City Hall. Bring a source of light. We will gather for 15 minutes. — Dan Mathieson (@Danmathieson) January 30, 2017

- With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Leena Latafat