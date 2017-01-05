

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Four-and-a-half years after he was arrested, and 19 months after his fraud and theft trial began, Daniel P. Reeve was on the witness stand Thursday.

It wasn’t the first time Reeve testified in his own defence.

Last February, he detailed his life after the various financial companies he ran closed down and he ended up working for a roofing company and a hardware store.

Thursday’s testimony focused more on financial matters, with Reeve speaking to specifics of various emails, contracts and financial documents.

Reeve, 60, is accused of bilking people who invested money with him out of millions of dollars.

The allegations relate to the time period from 2006 to 2009, when he was involved with companies like DPR Financial, the Jakobstettle Inn, and Millionaire Mortgage.

The 60-year-old has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges he is facing.

His testimony Thursday marked the final evidence to be heard in the case.

Final submissions will be heard in June, at some point after which Justice Toni Skarica will deliver a verdict.

In court Thursday, Skarica said he expects his judgement to be at least 500 pages due to the “mountain of evidence” the trial has heard.

Reeve has been in custody since he was arrested in 2012.

With reporting by Abigail Bimman