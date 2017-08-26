

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





Fred Fox, Terry’s older brother, was in New Hamburg Saturday afternoon ahead of the annual run in Wilmot Township.

Fox was there to meet and greet people from the area, but more importantly to remind people about the Wilmot Terry Fox run that happens on September 17.

Terry ran his marathon of hope 37 years ago and to date the Terry Fox foundation has raised more than $750 million with runs held in more than 30 countries.