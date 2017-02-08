

Jennifer Wagner, CTV Kitchener





The City of Cambridge and outside workers have reached a tentative collective agreement.

The city and CUPE Local 32 reached the agreement Tuesday night, and workers are expected back on the job Thursday.

“We want to thank the community for their patience. We feel we have a fair settlement in place that protects taxpayers’ interests and will ensure equitable and competitive compensation to employees going forward,” said Cambridge City Manager Gary Dyke.

The city says details of the settlement will not be released until the Union and Cambridge City Council vote to ratify the tentative agreements.

Once finalized, the strike will be over and city services will return to normal.