Tentative agreement reached to end the strike in Cambridge
A tentative agreement to end the outside workers strike was reached on Tuesday February 7, 2017
Jennifer Wagner, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017 12:12AM EST
The City of Cambridge and outside workers have reached a tentative collective agreement.
The city and CUPE Local 32 reached the agreement Tuesday night, and workers are expected back on the job Thursday.
“We want to thank the community for their patience. We feel we have a fair settlement in place that protects taxpayers’ interests and will ensure equitable and competitive compensation to employees going forward,” said Cambridge City Manager Gary Dyke.
The city says details of the settlement will not be released until the Union and Cambridge City Council vote to ratify the tentative agreements.
Once finalized, the strike will be over and city services will return to normal.
