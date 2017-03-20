

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





A strike by Grand River Transit workers has been averted.

The Region of Waterloo sent out a notice around 2:30 a.m. Monday, announcing a tentative agreement had been reached with UNIFOR Local 4304 .

Because an agreement was reached, there will be no disruption of services.

Ratification dates have yet to be set.

No details of the agreement were released.