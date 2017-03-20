Featured
Tentative agreement reached, no GRT strike
The decision deadline is Monday, and if one isn’t made by then, commuters could be stranded at the start of the work week.
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 20, 2017 5:19AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 20, 2017 5:20AM EDT
A strike by Grand River Transit workers has been averted.
The Region of Waterloo sent out a notice around 2:30 a.m. Monday, announcing a tentative agreement had been reached with UNIFOR Local 4304 .
Because an agreement was reached, there will be no disruption of services.
Ratification dates have yet to be set.
No details of the agreement were released.
