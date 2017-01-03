Featured
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 1:19PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 3, 2017 4:42PM EST
While fog, rain and above-zero temperatures made Tuesday seem fairly unseasonal, the rest of the week will be feeling a lot more like normal for a January in southern Ontario.
The fog had been thick and widespread enough on Tuesday for Environment Canada to issue a special advisory for an area extending westward from Toronto and Hamilton through Guelph to Waterloo Region and Brantford.
While the fog situation had improved by late morning, the agency said, it was expected to worsen again into the afternoon and evening hours.
Periodic showers were also expected to continue all day long, turning to flurries after midnight as temperatures fell below the freezing mark.
Once that happened, Environment Canada said, temperatures were not expected to rise above 0 C again for several days.
Forecasts called for temperatures continuing to fall on Wednesday, hitting -8 C by the afternoon, then hovering around that level for about 24 hours.
For Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the agency is predicting daytime highs around -9 C and overnight lows around -14 C.
A snow squall watch was also issued for Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce, with Environment Canada warning of more than 15 cm of snow potentially falling in some areas.
