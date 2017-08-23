

CTV Kitchener





Wellington County OPP have identified a group of teens responsible for hoisting a statue of a horse onto the roof of a high school in June.

According to police, a small group of people in their late teens stole the statue from McMillan Park in the early morning hours of June 20.

Police say they placed the horse statue on the roof of a small hatchback car and made the one-kilometre drive to Erin District High School, where they used ropes to lift the horse up onto the roof.

The horse was placed over top of the front entrance of the school.

The statue has since been repaired and returned.

Police say all parties involved are satisfied that this was no more than a prank.