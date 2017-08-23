Featured
Teens who stole horse statue identified
Wellington County OPP released this photo at the time of the horse statue theft.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, August 23, 2017 12:42PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 23, 2017 1:23PM EDT
Wellington County OPP have identified a group of teens responsible for hoisting a statue of a horse onto the roof of a high school in June.
According to police, a small group of people in their late teens stole the statue from McMillan Park in the early morning hours of June 20.
Police say they placed the horse statue on the roof of a small hatchback car and made the one-kilometre drive to Erin District High School, where they used ropes to lift the horse up onto the roof.
The horse was placed over top of the front entrance of the school.
The statue has since been repaired and returned.
Police say all parties involved are satisfied that this was no more than a prank.