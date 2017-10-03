

Westbound lanes of Highway 7/8 were closed just east of New Hamburg Tuesday afternoon as police investigated a serious crash on the highway.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. at Nafziger Road.

It involved three vehicles, all of which were damaged. One car appeared to have sustained significant damage.

According to the OPP, one of the vehicles crossed into the path of an oncoming vehicle while making a left turn onto Nafziger. One of the vehicles then collided with the third vehicle, which had been waiting to enter the intersection.

A spokesperson for air ambulance service Ornge said one teenager had been airlifted to Hamilton General with critical injuries.

A second person was also hospitalized. Their condition was said to be non-life-threatening.