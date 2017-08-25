

CTV Kitchener





A 15-year-old has been charged after robbing a gas station in Waterloo at knifepoint early Friday morning.

Police say the teenager entered a gas bar in the area of Fischer Hallman and Columbia St. W., wielding a knife.

The suspect was located and arrested shortly after the robbery.

He is also charged with a robbery in the same area at an LCBO.

The teenager has been held for bail and faces two counts of robbery.