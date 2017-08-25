Featured
Teenager arrested shortly after robbing gas station
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, August 25, 2017 12:24PM EDT
A 15-year-old has been charged after robbing a gas station in Waterloo at knifepoint early Friday morning.
Police say the teenager entered a gas bar in the area of Fischer Hallman and Columbia St. W., wielding a knife.
The suspect was located and arrested shortly after the robbery.
He is also charged with a robbery in the same area at an LCBO.
The teenager has been held for bail and faces two counts of robbery.